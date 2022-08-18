Centre Spent Rs 38 Lakh on Trump's 36-Hour State Visit in 2020: RTI

One Mishall Bhathena in an RTI had sought to know from the External Affairs Ministry the total expenses incurred by the Indian government during the visit of the President and First Lady of the United States of America in February 2020, including the expense on food, security, housing, flights, transport, etc.

Bhathena who had filed the application on 24 October 2020, did not receive any response following which he filed a first appeal and later approached the Commission, the highest appellate authority in RTI matters.