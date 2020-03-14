‘Had a Great Time in India, PM Modi a Great Friend’: US Prez Trump
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "great" friend and it was “an incredible two days in India”, US President Donald Trump said on Friday, 13 March, about his visit to the country last month.
Trump was on his maiden official visit to India on 24 and 25 February. He was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and a high-powered delegation, comprising senior US administration officials, including National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.
They visited Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi before leaving for Washington.
“We had a great time in India. It was an incredible two days and he (Modi) is a great friend of mine,” Trump told reporters at a White House press conference.
“He's a friend of his people because he was greeted incredibly warmly as was I in that stadium. That was an incredible event. And I loved being with him,” Trump said, referring to the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad’s Motera stadium.
“We talked about everything. We talked about far more than just borders,” said the president in response to a question.
During the visit, India and the US finalised defence deals under which 30 military helicopters will be procured from two American defence majors for the Indian armed forces.
(Published in an arrangement with PTI.)
