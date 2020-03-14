‘Had a Great Time in India, PM Modi a Great Friend’: US Prez Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "great" friend and it was “an incredible two days in India”, US President Donald Trump said on Friday, 13 March, about his visit to the country last month.

Trump was on his maiden official visit to India on 24 and 25 February. He was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and a high-powered delegation, comprising senior US administration officials, including National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.

They visited Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi before leaving for Washington.

“We had a great time in India. It was an incredible two days and he (Modi) is a great friend of mine,” Trump told reporters at a White House press conference.