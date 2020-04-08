‘Spoke to Modi, He Was Great’: Trump Says India Sending Lot of HCQ

Anticipating that it will work, given initial positive results, Trump has bought more than 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine for potential treatment of COVID-19 patients.

"I bought millions of doses (of hydroxychloroquine). More than 29 million. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi, a lot of it (hydroxychloroquine) comes out of India. I asked him if he would release it? He was Great. He was really good," Trump told Sean Hannity of the Fox News on Monday night.

"You know they put a stop because they wanted it for India,” Trump said responding to a question on the usage of hydroxychloroquine.

India on Tuesday allowed the export of hydroxychloroquine to the US, which has emerged as the global hotspot of COVID-19.

By Tuesday night, nearly four lakh Americans tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the fatalities were more than 12,850. During the interview, Trump described hydroxychloroquine as a powerful malaria drug. The drug is being tested on hundreds of coronavirus patients in New York.

“But there are a lot of good things coming from that,” Trump said.