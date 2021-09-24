No Trump For Modi, But India Still Has Some Good Cards to Play

In the Prime Minister’s hands are some rather vital strategic cards and some rather weak ones. In this card game, some will have to be used to the full, and some discarded without fanfare.

A hasty US exit doesn’t mean that its intelligence agencies are likely to turn their backs on the threat from Afghanistan. That’s why India can expect a US-Pakistan relationship to continue, with the US remaining its highest aid provider. But Pakistan hasn’t been able to stabilise Afghanistan for 40 years, and it's not going to be able to start now. China has ‘committed’ to just $15 million in aid, and it's worth noting that Beijing has been niggardly even with ‘Iron brother’ when it comes to freebies.