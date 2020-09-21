‘UPSC Jihad’: SC’s Push for Effective Self-Regulation is Welcome

Of course, the Supreme Court has yet to take a final call on what to do in the instant case.



Meanwhile, it has ventured out to examine what steps need to be taken to ensure that freedom of speech does not descend into an unrestricted licence for vilification, profiling, hate and media trials.



Some people might be confused by it but the Court’s reluctance to propose State regulation of media content and thus endorse some form of censorship, prior or post publication is to seen in light of the concern over the sliding slope of interference with free speech.



This is to be much appreciated and the suggestion for effective self-regulation to be welcomed.

Thus far, efforts at self-regulation have been woefully inadequate as noticed by Justice Chandrachud in his response to assurance of Press Council of India: “If things were hunky dory we would not be called upon to intervene here.”