CBI Court Sends Sachin Vaze, Palande to Custody Till 11 April in Extortion Case
Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde are currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail, while Sachin Vaze is in Taloja Jail.
A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, on Monday, 4 April, sent Sanjeev Palande, Kundan Shinde, and Sachin Vaze to CBI custody till 11April in the Rs 100 crore extortion case involving former Mumbai top cop Parambir Singh.
Meanwhile, CBI also demanded a report from the hospital and jail authority regarding the circumstances under which NCP leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, was admitted to Mumbai's JJ Hospital.
Palande was in the custody of the special ED court, while Vaze was in the custody of the NIA court. Both the courts permitted their custody be taken.
Meanwhile, Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde are currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail, while Sachin Vaze is in Taloja Jail.
On 21 April 2021, the CBI had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Deshmukh and had initiated a probe.
There are as many as five corruption and extortion cases against Singh. On 4 May, he went missing to avoid the probe against him. Later, he appeared before the Mumbai Crime Branch to record his statement after the Supreme Court granted him relief that he will not be arrested.
The CBI had earlier given a clean chit to Deshmukh but lodged an FIR to probe the matter further.
The CBI has also recorded the statements of seven persons, all Mumbai cops, who were reportedly deployed for the security of Deshmukh.
Deshmukh and Vaze used to talk on the phone frequently. Between December 2020 and February 2021 Vaze allegedly collected around Rs 4.70 crore from the owners of Orchestra bar situated across Mumbai.
Deshmukh's PA Shinde allegedly collected that amount from Vaze. Deshmukh's PS Suryankant Palande allegedly passed instructions on behalf of Deshmukh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.