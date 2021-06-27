Anil Deshmukh Channeled Crores From Bar Owners to His Trust: ED

The ED said that Vaze had collected Rs 4.7 crore from various bar owners. Vaze told ED that he collected this money and handed it over to Shinde.

Vaze had also said that he would get direct instructions from Deshmukh. He was given a list of bars and collected Rs 3 lakh each month from them. While Vaze is currently in judicial custody, Deshmukh’s lawyers sought a fresh date for appearance before the agency, which had summoned him for questioning.

Vaze is in custody in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV found outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in south Mumbai.

The Trust in question is a Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha. Anil Deshmukh is the chairman of this Trust and his family members are trustees and members. The Trust would get money from various companies in Delhi, which only exist on paper, the ED said.



Approximately Rs 4.18 crore was diverted to the Trust in the garb of loans/donations, the ED said.