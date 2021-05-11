Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Vaze Dismissed From Mumbai Police

Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, who is in National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody in connection with the Antilia bomb case, was dismissed from police service on Tuesday, 11 May.

Vaze, who is the prime suspect in the case of explosives being planted outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence on 25 February and the alleged murder of Mansukh Hiren – the owner of the explosives-laden SUV, was arrested on 13 March and was remanded to the custody of the NIA.