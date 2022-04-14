Birbhum Violence: CBI Nabs Man Who Allegedly Brought Fuel Used To Burn Houses

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Thursday, 14 April, that it nabbed an e-rickshaw driver who had allegedly brought the fuel that was used to burn houses in West Bengal's Birbhum district on 21 March, which caused the death of nine people.

The man, named Ritan Shiekh, was arrested from his house in Bogtui village on Thursday morning.

"He was identified from the CCTV footage. Also, his name cropped up in statements given by other suspects arrested and witnesses," news agency PTI quoted a CBI official as saying.