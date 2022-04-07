Birbhum Massacre: CBI Submits Report in Calcutta HC

The polygraph test is a procedure through which physiological indicators such as blood pressure, pulse, respiration and skin conductivity are measured when a person is responding to a series of questions.

The Rampurhat court will hear the CBI plea on the polygraph test on Friday in the presence of all the eight persons.

Soumen Banerjee, a defence lawyer, was quoted as saying, “The CBI sought permission for a polygraph test for eight persons, including a minor. Anarul was not present in the courtroom on Wednesday and so we appealed to the court to hear the appeal in the presence of all eight persons. The court allowed the hearing of the plea on 8 April,” The Telegraph reported.

On Wednesday, the CBI had produced 18 out of 21 persons arrested in the carnage case in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate Souvik Dey, who sent all of them to 14 days of judicial custody after rejecting their bail plea.