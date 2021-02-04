Good That Rihanna, Thunberg’s Tweets Can Wake Up MEA: Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidamabaram took to Twitter on Wednesday, 3 February, to acknowledge that it was good that Rihanna and Greta Thunberg’s tweets about the farmer’s protests could “wake up” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“Come on MEA, when will you realise that people concerned with issues of human rights and livelihoods do not recognise national boundaries?” the former finance minister wrote in a tweet.

Singer-actor Rihanna on Tuesday had taken to Twitter to share a story by news outlet CNN on the internet blockade imposed in some districts of several states around Delhi amid farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new farm laws. She had written, “Why aren’t we talking about this?!”

Soon after her tweet, climate activist Greta Thunberg also expressed her support to the farmers on the social media platform.

On Wednesday, the MEA had described the tweets as “sensationalist” in a statement, urging everyone to ascertain facts and gain a proper understanding before rushing to comment.