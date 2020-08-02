Advani, Joshi to Attend Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan Via Video

A week after they appeared in a Central Bureau of Investigation court over charges of having made speeches that provoked the razing of the Babri Masjid, veteran Bharatiya Party leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manojar Joshi have said that they will attend the ground-breaking - popularly known as bhoomi-pujan - ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya slated on 5 August, 2020, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the duo have been extended an invitation over the telephone and will also be sent physical invitation letters by General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which was set up following a Supreme Court verdict on the Mandir-Masjid dispute in November 2019.