Home Minister Amit Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19, Hospitalised
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tested positive for COVID-19. He is being admitted to the hospital.
On Sunday, 2 August, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19. On the advice of the doctors, he is getting himself hospitalised.
Amit Shah tweeted, “On seeing the symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the reports have come positive. I am doing fine but as per doctor’s suggestions, I am getting myself hospitalised.”
He further urged people who have come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get themselves tested.
Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to share the news that his father Amitabh has tested negative for coronavirus.
Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun had succumbed to coronavirus. She had been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on 18 July.
Several Leaders Wish Speedy Recovery
Several Cabinet ministers and state chief ministers have wished for Amit Shah’s speed recovery. These include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad and chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and Vijay Rupani.
India, on Sunday, 2 August, reported over 54,000 fresh positive cases and 853 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths, the Health Ministry said.
