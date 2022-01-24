Diluting the Prohibition Law in Bihar: A Look at the Journey of a Stringent Law

Since the prohibition had been imposed in Bihar in 2016, around 3.5 lakh people have been arrested for illegal consumption of liquor. The authorities have also seized 1.5 crore litre of hooch.

As per the stringent rules of prohibition, if a bottle of liquor was seized from a house, the entire premises would be subject to legal action.

Patna High Court took a potshot at the prohibition policy asking if "the whole court premises would be seized if a bottle is found?”

According to the prohibition law of Bihar, any person involved in the manufacturing, storing, and smuggling of liquor may face a maximum sentence of 10 years and a Rs 1 lakh fine.

The police can place any person seen consuming liquor under arrest. The individual may face up to seven years in prison, with a fine of up to Rs 7 lakh.