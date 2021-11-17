'Bihar Only a Dry State on Paper': How Women in the State Are Losing to Hooch

Last month, Swati Kumari, who lives in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, rushed her husband to the nearest hospital after he collapsed within minutes of reaching home, reeking of alcohol. His friend later confessed that they had consumed country-made illicit liquor, just hours earlier.

Kumari’s husband survived the ramifications of hooch. But many others have not been as fortunate.

In the last 10 days since Diwali, at least 40 men have lost their lives after consuming illicit liquor in the state – now being dubbed as Bihar’s biggest hooch tragedy yet. Since January this year, at least 90 people have lost their lives to it, as per official data released by the state.