Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Get Married on 7 July, Kejriwal To Attend

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur on Thursday, 7 July. The private ceremony will take place at his house in Chandigarh, sources told The Quint.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will also be attending the wedding celebrations.

The 48-year-old leader separated from his first wife Inderpreet Kaur in 2015. They have two children, both of whom attended Mann's swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan earlier this year.

The Congress party's Punjab president Amarinder Singh Warring congratulated the CM in a tweet.

"Best wishes for a happy and blissful married life ahead," the Congress leader wrote.