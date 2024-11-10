Bandhavgarh Elephant Deaths: MP Govt Needs a Lot More Hand-holding by the Centre

The elephants in Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh seem to be nobody’s baby. The suspicious poisoning of ten of them in the park has sparked outrage and concern.

The state government of Madhya Pradesh, with hardly any knowledge of handling pachyderms, is clueless after the death of 10 elephants — four on 29 October, followed by four more the next day, and two deaths on 31 October. Except for one, all those who died were females, and three of them were pregnant. They would have delivered any time next month, a senior official informed.