Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Where to Watch, Live Streaming and More

National broadcaster Doordarshan will be the official broadcaster to telecast the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Puja which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 5 August, reported The Economic Times.

According to the report, Doordarshan has set up multiple camera to the temple on 4 August for the live telecast of Deepostav from Ayodhya, which will be broadcasted on DD National.

When will the live broadcast begin?

The live broadcast of the main event on Wednesday will start as early as 6 AM and would include coverage of the foundation stone-laying ceremony, worship rituals, musical programmes and speeches. The live broadcast on Wednesday will continue till 2 PM after which special programmes will be broadcasted.

Will the event be live streamed online?

The entire event will also be live streamed on all three DD Youtube channels – DD National, DD News and DD India. The broadcaster will also be doing live report to cover the main event.