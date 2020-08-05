Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Where to Watch, Live Streaming and More
The entire event will also be live streamed on all three DD Youtube channels- DD National, DD News and DD India.
National broadcaster Doordarshan will be the official broadcaster to telecast the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Puja which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 5 August, reported The Economic Times.
According to the report, Doordarshan has set up multiple camera to the temple on 4 August for the live telecast of Deepostav from Ayodhya, which will be broadcasted on DD National.
When will the live broadcast begin?
The live broadcast of the main event on Wednesday will start as early as 6 AM and would include coverage of the foundation stone-laying ceremony, worship rituals, musical programmes and speeches. The live broadcast on Wednesday will continue till 2 PM after which special programmes will be broadcasted.
Will the event be live streamed online?
Prominent billboards are reportedly being leased for 5 August as members of the American India Public Affairs Committee ready Times Square in New York to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Citing concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the invite list has been kept short in order to avoid a large gathering. The invite has been sent to around 150 people for the event on 5 August.
Speaking to ANI, Yogi Adityanath said that “all arrangements have been made to ensure that there is no laxity on any count. The main focus is on COVID-19. The protocol has to be enforced very strictly. Only those who are invited should come here. All devotees want to come but PM will represent all of them.”
Recently, Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, has been quarantining at home since his assistant Pradeep Das tested positive for COVID-19 on 31 July.
