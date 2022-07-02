Assam Floods: With 14 More Deaths, Toll Rises to 173; Over 29 Lakh Affected

Fourteen more people have died, as Assam's flood situation worsened on Friday, 1 July, taking the death toll to 173. As per the daily flood report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the deaths reported on Friday include seven males, one female and six children.

Out of the 14, six deaths were reported in Chahar district, three in Nagaon, two in Barpeta, and one each in Karimganj, Kokrajhar, and Lakhimpur, the report added.