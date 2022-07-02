Assam Floods: With 14 More Deaths, Toll Rises to 173; Over 29 Lakh Affected
The deaths reported due to Assam floods on Friday include seven men, one woman, and six children.
Fourteen more people have died, as Assam's flood situation worsened on Friday, 1 July, taking the death toll to 173. As per the daily flood report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the deaths reported on Friday include seven males, one female and six children.
Out of the 14, six deaths were reported in Chahar district, three in Nagaon, two in Barpeta, and one each in Karimganj, Kokrajhar, and Lakhimpur, the report added.
It also highlighted that a population of around 29.70 lakh were affected in 30 districts of Assam. Various parts of Silchar town of Chahar districts still remain waterlogged.
Rivers flowing above danger level include Kopili (Dharamtul), Disang (Nanglamuraghat), Burhidihing (Chenimari(Khowang)), and Brahmaputra (Dhubri, Tezpur, Neamatig).
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a visit to Bethukandi dyke on river Barak in Cachar district to review "ongoing reconstruction activities being undertaken on breached locations." He further instructed officials to ensure that good quality raw material is used.
He also visited flood relief camps in Silchar and Karimganj and assured help to the affected people. Around 3 lakh people have taken shelter in 563 relief camps, the daily report added.
Moreover, the CM also distributed Rs 4 lakh each to next of kin of 10 of the 24 people who lost their lives due to the floods in Chahar district.
It also noted that a total of 2,450 villages under 88 revenue circles have been affected due to the floods.
An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) also visited seven of the flood-affected districts to assess the damage.
(With inputs from PTI.)
