'Using Boats, We're Distributing Food & Water To Help People in Assam's Silchar'

For over 10 days, Assam has been reeling from floods, and Silchar in Cachar district is amongst the worst affected areas of the state. At least 157 people have lost their lives in the state as water continues to inundate houses.

Several areas in Silchar are underwater and people are starving for food, water, and other essentials.

In these tough times, we are trying to help people as much as possible by providing them with food, water, and other essential items. We are happy that many people have come forward to help each other and fight through these devastating floods.