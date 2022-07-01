'Using Boats, We're Distributing Food & Water To Help People in Assam's Silchar'
Though the water has started to reduce a bit in parts of the town, the villages are still underwater.
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Rajbir Singh
For over 10 days, Assam has been reeling from floods, and Silchar in Cachar district is amongst the worst affected areas of the state. At least 157 people have lost their lives in the state as water continues to inundate houses.
Several areas in Silchar are underwater and people are starving for food, water, and other essentials.
In these tough times, we are trying to help people as much as possible by providing them with food, water, and other essential items. We are happy that many people have come forward to help each other and fight through these devastating floods.
"It's my first day as member of Dhaga (NGO). I joined today (25 June 2022) only because I was stuck (in the rain). My team members are working day and night. They literally rescued me today (25 June 2022) and I joined my team to distribute drinking water. The condition over here is pathetic. People are starving. There is lack of food, water, and other essentials."Sangsmita Mazarbhuiya, Volunteer, Dhaga
"We are rowing through the main roads of Silchar. We have been getting various distress calls and SOS messages from people across the town. My team members here, who were also the victims of this flood, and I have come out together to provide relief materials to those who are affected."Subhadeep Purkayastha, Volunteer, Eco Alarmist
We will continue our relief efforts till everyone are safe and have enough essential resources. We are hopeful. We shall overcome.
We appeal to everyone who can listen to us, who can feel us – we are short of words. We can't express what we are going through, whoever can help in any amount or any capacity, please come forward and help Silchar, help Assam. Help us survive, help people smile again and start their normal life.
