‘Ask Your Father’: Nitish Kumar’s Indirect Jibe at RJD’s Tejashwi

While addressing a rally in Bihar’s Begusarai on Saturday, 24 October, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made an indirect reference to RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and said "ask your father or mother if they made any schools or colleges when they had the chance.”

In the live stream aired on Kumar’s official Twitter handle, he can be heard saying, “Other people got an opportunity to govern. What did they do? Was one school or college built? If you want to study today, ask your father or mother? Was there a school? Was a college built all this time?”