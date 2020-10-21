‘Stop the Nonsense’: Nitish Kumar Loses Calm at Bihar Poll Rally

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen losing his cool at an election rally in Saran district on Wednesday, 21 October, when some people at the venue raised 'Lalu zindabad' slogans.

At a gathering held to campaign for long-time RJD leader and Lalu Yadav aide, Chandrika Rai, who recently crossed over to the ruling JDU, a furious Kumar was heard saying, "Do not do this nonsense here. If you don't want to vote, don't vote."