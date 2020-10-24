Lalu Yadav Out on 9 Nov, Nitish’s Farewell Next Day: Tejashwi 

Taking a jibe, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav asserted on Friday that his father and Bihar politician Lalu Yadav will come out of jail on 9 November, marking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s farewell, a day later.



The Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate assured victory for the party in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Tejashwi Yadav's father Lalu Yadav has been in judicial custody in Jharkhand in a corruption scandal and was recently granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in one of the cases.

"Lalu ji is getting released on 9 November. He has got one bail and will secure another on 9 November, which also happens to be my birthday. The next day, Nitishji will have his farewell," Tejashwi Yadav said at an election rally with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bihar's Hisua.