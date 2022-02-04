Owaisi's Alleged Attackers Were 'Hardcore Hindus', Hurt by 'Anti-Hindu' Speeches

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, had a close call on Thursday, 3 February, as shots were fired at his vehicle near a toll-plaza in Uttar Pradesh. Owaisi was en route to Delhi after attending an event in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut when the incident took place.

The police on Friday, 4 February, said that two people, Sachin Sharma and Shubham, had been arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

According to the police, Sachin Sharma and Shubham said that they carried out the act upon being hurt by purportedly 'anti-Hindu statements' of Owaisi and were 'Hardcore Hindus'.