Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Rajouri; 2 Suspected Militants Killed

Two suspected terrorists were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday, 23 August.

The infiltration attempt in Naushera sector was made on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, a defence spokesman said.

“The reconnaissance of the general area of the attempted infiltration site is in progress. In reconnaissance by quadcopter, two bodies of infiltrators have been observed,” the spokesman said.

He said the area is being scanned further. According to officials, a group of suspected terrorists tried to sneak into Pukharni village of Laam in Naushera under the cover of darkness from across the border.

One of the terrorists stepped over a landmine causing an explosion around 10 pm on 22 August, they said.