Fire at Delhi's Ghazipur Landfill Finally Put Out After 50 Hours
A fire department official said that cooling operations had been completed and that no casualty was reported.
The fire at east Delhi's Ghazipur dumping yard was finally put out at 5 pm on Wednesday evening, 30 March, nearly 50 hours after it broke out.
The fire had broken out at the garbage mountain, which stands almost as tall as the Qutub Minar, on Monday, leading to a huge cloud of smoke enveloping the region and neighbouring areas.
A fire department official said that cooling operations had been completed and added that no casualty was reported in the incident.
Around 100 firefighters had been deployed since the fire broke out, a senior fire official had said, adding that four fire tenders and around 20 firefighters were currently at the spot.
Fire officials said that they had received a call about the fire at Ghazipur's Khatta around 2:30 pm on Monday, news agency PTI reported.
The Delhi Police had on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown persons in connection with the incident.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap had said, "An FIR has been registered under Sections 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown people," PTI reported.
As per data from the fire department, a total of four fire incidents, two each at Bhalswa and Tughlakabad have taken place as of March 27 this year.
Last year, during the same period, a total of 16 fire incidents, 12 at Bhalswa and four at Ghazipur had taken place.
(With inputs from PTI.)
