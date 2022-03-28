Fire Breaks Out At Ghazipur Landfill, Environment Min Gopal Rai Orders Probe
The fire department informed that no one was injured in the incident.
A major fire broke out at a landfill in the Ghazipur area of East Delhi on Monday, 28 March. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai later informed that the situation was being brought under control. The fire department informed that no one was injured in the incident.
Rai also ordered Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to probe the cause of the fire and submit a report within a day.
"Disaster Management Team has reached there and situation is being brought under control. To see that such incidents don't recur, DPCC has been asked to probe the matter. They've been asked to present a report within 24 hours. Action will be taken against those responsible for this," he said, according to ANI.
The fire department stated that they were received a call around 2:30pm after which six fire tenders reached the spot to help extinguish the fire.
The cooling operation reportedly went on till 5:10 pm at the dumping yard.
The high blazes of the fire also affected the traffic.
The reason behind the fire was not immediately known and more details are awaited.
(With inputs from IANS and ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.