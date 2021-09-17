Anil Deshmukh Wanted Arnab Goswami Arrested in TRP Scam Case: Ex-Cop Sachin Vaze
Vaze told ED that after his reinstatement, Deshmukh had personally instructed him about several cases.
Former Assistant Police Inspector in Mumbai Police, Sachin Vaze, told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh wanted Arnab Goswami, the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief, to get arrested in the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam case, Bar and Bench reported.
Saying that Deshmukh wanted him to be reinstated into the police force for the purpose of extorting money, he stated further:
"In TRP case Shri Anil Deshmukh wanted to arrest Arnab Goswami. In Dilip Chhabria Case Shri Anil Deshmukh wanted me to get some kind of settlement with his partner of approximately Rs150 crore. In Social Media Fake follower case he wanted to have all-out action against the culprits."Sachin Vaze, Former Assistant Police Inspector in Mumbai Police
Earlier in October 2020, the Mumbai Police had claimed to have busted a ‘TRP scam’, whereby TRPs had allegedly been manipulated. The police had named Republic TV and two other Marathi channels that were allegedly involved in the practice.
He apprised the probing agency that after his reinstatement, Deshmukh had personally instructed him about several cases, including the Arnab Goswami arrest in suicide case, Dilip Chhabria case, and social media fake follower case.
The dismissed police officer's statement was made doing the ongoing ED investigation into the money laundering case against Deshmukh.
The Case
The ED had registered a case of money laundering against former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in connection with alleged corruption and misuse of office case.
The ED action came almost a fortnight after the CBI booked the NCP leader over allegations of misuse of office and corruption on 24 April.
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in March had alleged that Anil Deshmukh had been involved in corruption, meddling in the police force’s functioning, and manipulating transfers and postings in the state, among other charges. Singh had demanded a CBI probe into his allegations.
However, as per a leaked report, a preliminary inquiry conducted by the CBI had reportedly concluded that there was "no congnisable offence committed by former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh" in the extortion case.
Consequently, the CBI inquiry was 'overrode' as a part of the 'conspiracy' against the leader, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawan had stated, demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe in the matter.
