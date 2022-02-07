'Urge Owaisi to Take Central Protection’: Amit Shah on Attack on AIMIM Chief

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, 7 February, urged Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi to accept the Z category security cover offered to him by the central government following the attack on his convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on 3 February.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament on Monday, Shah made a statement regarding the alleged attempt on the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief's life.

"Owaisi had no prescheduled event in Hapur district, no information about his movement was sent to District Control Room beforehand. After the incident, he reached Delhi safely," the home minister stated.

Shah appealed to Owaisi to accept the security offered to him by the central government.