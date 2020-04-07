Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Sonia Gandhi Asks PM to Scrap Central Vista

The Central Vista project aims to revamp the 3km long stretch along Rajpath, and in the process, transform the seat of government in India. The new plan includes a triangular Parliament building, with a seating capacity of 900 to 1,200 MPs and a common Central Secretariat.

The bid to design and plan the redevelopment was won by Gujarat-based architecture firm HCP Designs, led by Bimal Patel. According to the proposed plan, the IGNCA building and other nine others including Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Shashtri Bhawan, and vice-president's residence are also likely to be demolished. The timeline for the project also has come under criticism, with the target for the new Parliament being August 2022, and the deadline for a common Central Secretariat set at 2024.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, and its impact on the Indian economy, what will be the future of PM Modi’s ambitious project?