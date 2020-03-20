Centre Okays Land Use Change for Central Vista Redevelopment

The Centre approved the land use change for execution of its ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project in Lutyens' Delhi with the issuance of a notification on Friday, 20 March.

The notification was issued by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

The redevelopment project of Central Vista – the nation's power corridor – envisages a triangular Parliament building next to the existing one, common Central Secretariat and revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath – from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.