Kerala Actor Assault Case: 2 Court Officials to Be Questioned Over Leaked Videos

Two Kerala court officials attached to Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court will be inquired about the alleged leak of visuals of the 2017 actress assault case.

Incidentally, Dileep was in jail for nearly two months in the 2017 actress abduction and later secured bail.

However, following disclosure by his former friend and director Balachandrakumar, that Dileep got possession of certain visuals and also that he had conspired to do away with key police officials, another case was registered against him and after numerous hearings, Dileep got anticipatory bail.