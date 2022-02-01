‘Visionary, Will Make India Self-Reliant': BJP Leaders Praise Union Budget 2022

Shah said that increasing the size of the budget to Rs 39.45 lakh crore is proof that the Indian economy is growing even during the pandemic. "Reducing the fiscal deficit target from 6.9% to 6.4% is a huge achievement, I am confident that India will be able to bring down the fiscal deficit below 4% under the leadership of @narendramodi," he tweeted.

"Today, @narendramodi ji has reduced the AMT rate in the cooperative sector from 18.5% to 15%, and the surcharge from 12% to 7%, ending the injustice done to the cooperative sector for decades and bringing it at par with the rest of the sectors. This will work to prove the 'Prosperity through Cooperation' resolve of PM Modi," he said in another tweet in Hindi.