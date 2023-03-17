Aadhaar Card Update for Free on UIDAI: Know the Time Period and Steps to Update

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has officially decided to allow residents to update documents on their Aadhaar cards online completely free of cost. This is a people-centric move that is going to benefit a lot of residents. It is important to note that as part of the Digital India initiative, the UIDAI has taken the decision to allow residents to update their Aadhaar cards online. The UIDAI is urging residents to avail of the benefit of a free document update facility on the myAadhaar portal.

All residents should know the time limit of the document update facility on their Aadhaar cards. It is important to complete the process online within the mentioned time limit. Residents will not be allowed to update their Aadhaar cards free of cost after the time limit is over so everyone should be alert.