Aadhaar Card Update for Free on UIDAI: Know the Time Period and Steps to Update
Aadhaar Card Update: You can update your Aadhaar card for free on the myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in portal.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has officially decided to allow residents to update documents on their Aadhaar cards online completely free of cost. This is a people-centric move that is going to benefit a lot of residents. It is important to note that as part of the Digital India initiative, the UIDAI has taken the decision to allow residents to update their Aadhaar cards online. The UIDAI is urging residents to avail of the benefit of a free document update facility on the myAadhaar portal.
All residents should know the time limit of the document update facility on their Aadhaar cards. It is important to complete the process online within the mentioned time limit. Residents will not be allowed to update their Aadhaar cards free of cost after the time limit is over so everyone should be alert.
As per the latest official details announced by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the free service will be available to all residents for the next three months that is from 15 March to 14 June.
One must note that the service is free only on the official myAadhaar portal. Residents have to pay Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres if they want to update their Aadhaar cards offline.
If you want to change your personal details such as name, date of birth, address, etc, then you can use the regular online update service. In these cases, residents have to pay the normal charges.
Aadhaar Card Update Online: Step-by-Step Process
Here is the step-by-step process you must follow to update your Aadhaar card online and completely free of cost:
Visit the website - myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and login into your account by entering your Aadhaar number correctly.
You will receive a One Time Password (OTP) on your registered mobile number.
Click on the option that says "Document Update" and the existing details of the resident will appear on your screen.
You have to check the details properly and then update the documents accordingly.
Once the process is complete, you will be able to see the updated details.
To know more about this online process, residents must visit the official website. They will get to know the steps and other important details before updating their Aadhaar cards online. One should note that the free-of-cost update of Aadhaar cards will be available for a limited period.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Aadhaar Card UIDAI Aadhaar Card Update
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.