‘90% JNU Students Apolitical, Those Who Did Politics in Jail’: Vice Chancellor

Ninety per cent of students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are apolitical and only 10 per cent are "troublemakers" who think they can build their political careers at the varsity, Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said on Wednesday.

In an interview with PTI, Pandit, when asked about the clashes at the JNU in the recent past, said it is a politically active campus but the university is not a place for violence and those who want to be politicians should go outside and fight elections.

"Ninety per cent of the students are apolitical. Only 10 per cent are troublemakers. They think their political career can be built at the JNU. The JNU is the graveyard of political careers. You know last time what happened, all who did (such) politics are in jail," Pandit said.