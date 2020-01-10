Did JNUSU Prez Aishe Ghosh Fake Injury? No, It’s a Mirror Image

JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh on Monday, 6 January, said she had been hit with multiple rods during Sunday's "organised" attack in the campus.

Ghosh, who was admitted to a hospital after sustaining injuries in the attack, demanded the resignation of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, saying he had not bothered to meet or check upon the injured students and professors.

She was discharged on Monday and attended a press conference convened by the students' union amid cries of 'Lal Salaam' (Red Salute).