Did JNUSU Prez Aishe Ghosh Fake Injury? No, It’s a Mirror Image
JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh on Monday, 6 January, said she had been hit with multiple rods during Sunday's "organised" attack in the campus.
Ghosh, who was admitted to a hospital after sustaining injuries in the attack, demanded the resignation of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, saying he had not bothered to meet or check upon the injured students and professors.
She was discharged on Monday and attended a press conference convened by the students' union amid cries of 'Lal Salaam' (Red Salute).
CLAIM
Now, a set of images have been circulated on social media with the claim that Aishe has faked her injury. While one image shows that the plaster is in her left hand, the other one shows it in her right hand.
Twitterati raised the question of how she “teleport(ed) injury from one hand to other hand.”
TRUE OR FALSE?
The plaster is actually in her left hand and not in the right one. The image in which it can be seen in her right hand is actually a mirror image of the original one.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
In the collage shown below, the image on the left, which is the one that is circulating on social media, shows the boy sitting next to Aishe on her right.
However, an image clicked by The Indian Express photographer Tashi Tobgyal, from the same event, shows that the boy was sitting on her left (highlighted in blue). It also shows that the plaster is in her left hand and the mic in her right hand.
Further, an image captured by PTI from a different angle also shows that the boy is actually sitting on her left and the plaster is also in her left hand.
The Quint ran a live footage of the press conference as well, in which she can be seen holding the mic in her right hand.
Thus, a mirror image was used to spread a false narrative that Aishe Ghosh faked her injury and that it shifted from her left to her right hand overnight.
