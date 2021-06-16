Surprised, But Grateful: Natasha, Devangana, Asif’s Family on Bail

Filled with hope and excitement, looking forward to properly catching up and eating grand meals together, the families of three UAPA who were granted bail have welcomed the Delhi High Court judgment from 15 June.

The trio are among those accused of being conspirators of the communal riots that took the lives of 53 people in the capital in February 2020. The court categorically noted that the state failed to produce evidence to show that the three accused prima facie committed a terror offence as contemplated under concerned sections of UAPA.

As a result, 32-year-old Natasha Narwal, 31-year-old Devangana Kalita and 25-year-old Asif Iqbal Tanha shall be home soon. While the first two are members of Pinjra Tod and are pursuing their PhD in JNU, Tanha is a student of Jamia Millia Islamia pursuing Persian. All three of them are vocal anti-CAA protesters.