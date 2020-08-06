German Diplomat Killed in Chemical Explosion in Beirut

A German diplomat lost her life in the massive chemical explosion in Beirut on Tuesday, 4 August, reported AFP.

The diplomat was in her apartment in Lebanon’s capital when the blast rocked the city.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Wednesday, 5 August said that the cause of the two blasts that rocked capital Beirut was 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate being stored in the Beirut port warehouse.

At least 113 people have been killed and around 4,000 injured.