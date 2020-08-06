German Diplomat Killed in Chemical Explosion in Beirut
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has promised to help the people of Beirut.
A German diplomat lost her life in the massive chemical explosion in Beirut on Tuesday, 4 August, reported AFP.
The diplomat was in her apartment in Lebanon’s capital when the blast rocked the city.
Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Wednesday, 5 August said that the cause of the two blasts that rocked capital Beirut was 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate being stored in the Beirut port warehouse.
At least 113 people have been killed and around 4,000 injured.
Worst Fears
"Our worst fears have been confirmed," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement.
“A member of our embassy in Beirut has been killed in the aftermath of the explosion in her home. All employees of the Federal Foreign Office are in deep grieving for their colleague.”Heiko Maas
According to DW, Maas also said, "I would like to thank everyone who, like our late colleague, takes great personal risks around the world every day in serving our country,”
The woman is the first German confirmed to have died in the explosion, reported AFP.
According to AFP, Maas has also promised help to the people of Beirut.
“The catastrophe may have reduced Beirut to rubble, but our friendship with Lebanon has not been shaken.”Heiko Maas, as reported by AFP.
The German government is reported to have sent a 47-person team to Beirut on Wednesday, and the German army said it has medical vehicles stationed in the area.
(With inputs from AFP and DW.)
