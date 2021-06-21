Twitter Restricts 50 Tweets With Content Related to Loni Attack

On his way to Hajipur Bheta in UP’s Ghaziabad district, on the afternoon of 5 June, Abdul Samad Saifi, was allegedly abducted by a young auto driver in the guise of giving him a ride. However, what was supposed to be a short auto ride, was followed by hours of violence.

After the video of Saifi being attacked and his beard cut being off went viral, three different versions of what had happened emerged.

Saifi had claimed that he was abducted and others where he was also forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram”. However, the Ghaziabad Police have said that while the crime against him was heinous, the allegation of him being made to chant slogans is untrue.

The original complaint in the FIR did not mention several allegations, including the instance of him being made to chant “Jai Shri Ram”. However, Saifi's son told The Times of India, “The entire police narrative is concocted.”

The son had said what choice would his father have when being surrounded by men thrashing and abusing him. “You can make him say anything,” he said.