Tweets Censored by Govt Order Criticised India’s Handling of COVID

A review of some of the tweets censored by Twitter – in the latest controversy the social media giant has found itself a part of – shows that they merely highlighted the COVID-19 crisis that India is dealing with.

On Saturday, 24 April, reports said that the micro-blogging website had censored over 50 tweets that criticised the Modi government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

A review of the tweets, now withheld from viewing within India, shows that most of them only highlighted the issues India is facing amid the deluge of COVID-19, and criticised the government’s handling of the crisis.

Twitter’s filings with the Lumen database, a Harvard University’s Berkman Klein Centre initiative, indicated that this request to block these tweets came from the Centre.