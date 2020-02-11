5 Key Stories You May Have Missed Amid Delhi Election Results

A Delhi court on Tuesday, 11 February, sentenced Brajesh Thakur to imprisonment till death for sexually assaulting several girls in a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, saying he was the “kingpin of a meticulously planned” conspiracy and “displayed extreme perversity.”

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha also sent 11 others to jail for life in the case.

The court sentenced Thakur to “rigorous imprisonment till remainder of his life” and imposed a hefty fine of Rs 32.20 lakh on him.

In view of rising sexual crimes against children, such offenders should be dealt with an iron hand in order to send a strong message in the society so as to deter others from committing such ghastly crimes, the court said.