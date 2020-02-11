Arunachal Ex-CM Kalikho Pul’s Son Shubanso Found Dead in UK
Shubanso Pul, son of former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul, has been reportedly found dead under suspicious circumstances at his apartment in Brighton, Sussex in the UK.
He was the son of Late Pul's first wife Dangwimsai Pul.
Kalikho Pul (20 July, 1969 – 9 August, 2016) was an Indian politician and acting chief minister of the Northeast Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh for a brief period in 2016.
With the support of a few elected members of the Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kalikho Pul assumed chief ministership of Arunachal Pradesh.
However, the Supreme Court of India ruled against this appointment on several grounds. On 9 August, 2016, Kalikho Pul allegedly hanged himself at his official residence in Itanagar. Pul's supporters protested in Itanagar demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
