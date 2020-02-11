Arunachal Ex-CM Kalikho Pul’s Son Shubanso Found Dead in UK
Former CM of Arunachal Pradesh Kalikho Pul.
Former CM of Arunachal Pradesh Kalikho Pul.(Photo: EastMojo)

Shubanso Pul, son of former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul, has been reportedly found dead under suspicious circumstances at his apartment in Brighton, Sussex in the UK.

He was the son of Late Pul's first wife Dangwimsai Pul.

Pul’s family and well-wishers are trying to talk to the Indian High Commission in London, UK so that his body can be brought back to his home town, said a family member.

Kalikho Pul (20 July, 1969 – 9 August, 2016) was an Indian politician and acting chief minister of the Northeast Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh for a brief period in 2016.

He was elected five times from the Hayuliang assembly constituency of the state representing the Indian National Congress.

With the support of a few elected members of the Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kalikho Pul assumed chief ministership of Arunachal Pradesh.

However, the Supreme Court of India ruled against this appointment on several grounds. On 9 August, 2016, Kalikho Pul allegedly hanged himself at his official residence in Itanagar. Pul's supporters protested in Itanagar demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

