220 Deaths During Farmers' Protests: Punjab Govt Data

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Centre has no record of farmers who died during the ongoing protest, but data compiled by the Punjab government shows that 220 farmers and farmer labourers have died from the state, reported The Indian Express.

The data, accessed by the daily, showed that details of these many farmers had been verified till 20 July and the state government had given a total of Rs 10.86 crore as compensation to the families of the deceased.

For almost eight months, thousands of farmers from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting along Delhi's borders – Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur – demanding the Centre to repeal three farm laws that were passed last year.