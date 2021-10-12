Mundra port drug seizure: NIA searches multiple locations in Delhi.

The NIA said that on Tuesday, it conducted searches at five places in the national capital, including residential premises and warehouses at Lajpat Nagar, Alipur, Khera Kalan and Noida in connection with the seizure of the semi-processed talc stones with contraband drugs imported by M/s Aashi Trading Company.



"During the searches, various incriminating documents, articles and items were seized," an NIA official said.



The three Indians arrested in the case so far include the holders of the Import Export Code (IEC), which was used to import the consignment. M Sudhakar and his wife Durga Vaishali, who allegedly ran Vijayawada-registered Aashi Trading Company, which had imported heroin declaring the consignment as 'talc stones', were arrested from Chennai by the DRI officials.



The DRI had earlier said the heroin was concealed in jumbo bags meant to contain unprocessed talc powder. The heroin was placed in the lower layers of the bags, which had talc stones on the top to avoid detection. Resultantly, the heroin had to be painstakingly separated from the talc stones.