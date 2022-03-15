Accused in Mundra Drug Bust Case Linked to Pak Terror Groups: NIA Tells Court

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday, 14 March, informed a Gujarat court that those involved in the Mundra drugs case from September 2021 have links with terror groups based in Pakistan.

In September last year, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized a huge consignment of close to 3,000 kg of heroin, worth over Rs 21,000 crore from Gujarat's Mundra port.

The NIA had on Monday charge sheeted 16 persons in the case. Of the 16, 11 are Afghan nationals, one is an Iranian, and the remaining four belong to India. While 10 of the 16 charge sheeted persons have been arrested, 6 are absconding, the NIA said in a press statement.

All of them have been charged for offences punishable under sections 120B, 466, 471 of the IPC, sections 8(c), 21(c), 23(c) & 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and sections 17, 18 & 20 of UA (P) Act.