'Excited to Work Together': Ratan Tata's Welcome Message on Air India Flights

On Friday, 28 January, the first day after the formal takeover of the airlines by the Tata Group, the pilots were asked to change the welcome announcement that is made after the closure of the cabin.

"Dear Guests, this is your Captain (Name) speaking... Welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of the Tata Group again, after seven decades," the welcome speech, as sent out to all the pilots, read.

Further, the pilots have been asked to say: "We look forward to serving you on this and every Air India flight with renewed commitment and passion. Welcome to the future of Air India! We hope you enjoy the journey. Thank you."