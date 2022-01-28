'Welcome to the Future of Air India': A Revamped Greeting Post Tata Takeover

On Thursday, Tata Group chairman, N Chandrasekaran, called on Air India employees to work together to build the airline according to the country's needs.



In a communication to the employees, Chandrasekaran said: "Now is the time to look ahead."



This came on the same day that Tata Group subsidiary, Talace Private Limited, formally took over the managerial control of the airlines.



"Today is the beginning of a new chapter. The entire nation's eyes are on us, waiting to see what we will achieve together. To build the airline our country needs, we need to look to the future," Chandrasekaran added.



He added that the "golden age" of Air India lies ahead and the "journey towards it starts now."