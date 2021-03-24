Vaze’s Ex-Peer Among 86 Transferred by New Mumbai Police Chief

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh on Monday, 21 March, had filed a petition before the apex court against his transfer to the Home Guard Department by the Maharashtra government in the wake of the bomb-scare case and his alleged proximity with Vaze.

Singh, in the plea, had also demanded a probe by the CBI into the alleged malpractices by Deshmukh. Singh alleged that the state Home Minister in February held several meetings with junior police officers, including Vaze, and gave them a target of Rs 100 crore to be collected from bars, pubs and other establishments.

Referring to the alleged ‘transfer racket’, the SC on Wednesday, 24 March, said that there were developments in the matter as had been noticed in terms of the report of Rashmi Shukla, Commissioner, State Intelligence Department, and that the high court has the requisite authority to address the same.

The top court pointed out that Deshmukh had not been impleaded as a respondent, following which, the Home Minister and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were impleaded as respondents.