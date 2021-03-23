SC to Hear Param Bir Singh’s Plea Against Maha HM on Wednesday
Singh had moved SC calling his transfer ‘malicious’ and alleged Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh of corruption.
The Supreme Court will hear the plea of former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh, seeking a CBI investigation in the alleged corrupt practices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on Wednesday, 24 March.
Singh has also challenged his transfer order in the plea.
Singh on Monday, 22 March, had filed a petition before the apex court against his transfer to the Home Guard Department by the Maharashtra government in the backdrop of the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case and his alleged proximity with former API Sachin Vaze who was arrested in the case.
Singh, in the plea, has also demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged malpractices by Deshmukh. Singh has alleged that the state Home Minister in February held several meetings with junior police officers, including Vaze, and gave them a target of Rs 100 crore to be collected from bars, pubs and other establishments.
Other Key Highlights of Singh’s Plea
- Singh claimed that he was being pressurised by Deshmukh to probe and implicate certain BJP leaders in the suicide of MP Mohan Delkar in Mumbai and give the death a political angle.
- Singh, in the petition, alleged that one Rashmi Shukla, the Commissioner Intelligence, in August 2020, had brought to the notice of the Director-General of Police the alleged corrupt malpractices in postings and transfers by Deshmukh, based on telephonic interceptions. However, she was shunted rather than taking any firm action against Deshmukh.
- Singh has accused Deshmukh of interfering in various investigations and instructing police officers to conduct probes in a particular manner as desired by him.
- Singh alleged that he was transferred only after he brought the alleged corrupt practices of Deshmukh to the knowledge of senior leaders, including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
The petition by Singh comes as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state is being pressurised by the Opposition’s demand for Deshmukh’s resignation. Singh had written a letter to Maharashtra CM Thackeray and Governor Koshyari on 20 March, detailing the allegations which he has mentioned in the petition as well.
Meanwhile, Deshmukh and the MVA have refuted the allegations levelled by Singh and called it a conspiracy to derail the probe and destabilise the state government at the behest of the BJP.
