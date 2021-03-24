Ambani Bomb Scare Case: NIA Invokes UAPA Against Arrested Cop Vaze

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, 24 March, invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against former API Sachin Vaze who was arrested by the agency in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case.

Vaze, who is the prime suspect in the case of explosives being planted outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence on 25 February and the alleged murder of Mansukh Hiren – the owner of the explosives-laden SUV – was arrested on 13 March and was remanded to the custody of the NIA till 25 March.